Wizkid Collects Fan’s Phone At A Concert, Records Himself Before Returning It (Video)

Wizkid, the globally-recognized Nigerian singer, recently made the day of a dedicated fan after going the extra mile to give the individual a rare fandom moment.

The superstar was performing a track off his Made in Lagos (MIL) album and he took a moment to indulge one of those in attendance.

He requested the phone of a fan who was trying to capture every moment of his performance.

Wizkid then proceeded to instruct the DJ to turn the music down and he also urged members of the audience to keep their voices down.

This was followed by the music star recording himself on the fan’s phone and giving a shout-out to everyone watching.

Watch the video below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vaUQCMbymyM[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...