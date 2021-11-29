Wizkid, Tems Shine At 2021 Soul Train Awards

The global hit song Essence has won an award for Wizkid and Tems at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
The song called the summer song of this year has drawn rave reviews all over the world and remixes have also been done.
One of the notable remixes is that with Justin Bieber.
At the Apollo Theatre in New York on Sunday night, the song clinched the Best Collaboration award for Wizkid and Tem.
Presented by BET, the pre-taped award show featured performances by prominent stars in R&B and gospel.
The award celebrates the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.
It was hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.
Wizkid also in 2020 won the Soul Train award in the video category for Brown Skin, along with Beyonce, Blue Ivy.
THE FULL WINNERS LIST
Song of the Year
Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”
Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” – WINNER
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Album of the Year
Blxst – No Love Lost
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER
Wizkid – Made in Lagos
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” – WINNER
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Alicia Keys
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon – WINNER
Lucky Daye
Tank
Usher
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence” – WINNER
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Best New Artist
Blxst
Capella Grey
Morray
Tems
Tone Stith
Yung Bleu – WINNER
Certified Soul Award
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Charlie Wilson – WINNER
The Isley Brothers
Jam & Lewis
T-Pain
Best Dance Performance
Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”
Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”
Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”
Normani Feat. Cardi B- “Wild Side” – WINNER
Usher – “Bad Habits”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Brian Courtney Wilson
James Fortune
Kelly Price
Kirk Franklin – WINNER
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)
“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)
“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)
“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak, Silk Sonic) – WINNER
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)
