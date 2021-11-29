Wizkid, Tems Shine At 2021 Soul Train Awards

The global hit song Essence has won an award for Wizkid and Tems at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

The song called the summer song of this year has drawn rave reviews all over the world and remixes have also been done.

One of the notable remixes is that with Justin Bieber.

At the Apollo Theatre in New York on Sunday night, the song clinched the Best Collaboration award for Wizkid and Tem.

Presented by BET, the pre-taped award show featured performances by prominent stars in R&B and gospel.

The award celebrates the best in African-American culture, music and entertainment.

It was hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.

Wizkid also in 2020 won the Soul Train award in the video category for Brown Skin, along with Beyonce, Blue Ivy.

THE FULL WINNERS LIST

Song of the Year

Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”

Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” – WINNER

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Album of the Year

Blxst – No Love Lost

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER

Wizkid – Made in Lagos

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” – WINNER

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Alicia Keys

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan – WINNER

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon – WINNER

Lucky Daye

Tank

Usher

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence” – WINNER

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Best New Artist

Blxst

Capella Grey

Morray

Tems

Tone Stith

Yung Bleu – WINNER

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Charlie Wilson – WINNER

The Isley Brothers

Jam & Lewis

T-Pain

Best Dance Performance

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”

Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”

Normani Feat. Cardi B- “Wild Side” – WINNER

Usher – “Bad Habits”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Brian Courtney Wilson

James Fortune

Kelly Price

Kirk Franklin – WINNER

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)

“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)

“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)

“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak, Silk Sonic) – WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)

https://www.google.com/amp/s/pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/11/29/wizkid-tems-shine-in-2021-soul-train-awards/%3famp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...