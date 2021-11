Wizkid’s manager Sunday Are hangs out with Bella Shmurda and Zlatan Ibile on his birthday.

Both Bella Shmurda and Zlatan were delighted to meet with the man who handles the Nigerian related music affairs of Baba Nla Wizzy. Sunday Are surprised everyone present when he lifted up Bella Shmurda like a wrestler would.

The 2 artistes and their friends celebrated him with a song being his birthday and challenged him to Gbese which he was able to do despite his age.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EeM9_6LLWM

