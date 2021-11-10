Woman Stabbed To Death In Ondo, 3 Years After The Murder Of Her Only Daughter (Pix)

Three years after gruesome murder of only daughter, woman stabbed to death in Ondo

A woman has been killed by unknown persons in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

This came three years after her only daughter was stabbed to death.

The deceased woman, Yemisi Ajayi was stabbed to death by unknown persons at her residence in Abusoro area of Ijoka within the State capital.

According to multiple sources, Mrs. Ajayi was stabbed about five times on her stomach while she was on her bed.

In 2018, her 20-year-old daughter, Oluwaseun Ajila, popularly known as Fiona among her peers who was a model was also stabbed to death in the same house by a yet to be identified person.

Lamenting the killing of the deceased woman, one of the sources who craved anonymity, said an occupant of the house raised alarm and alerted neighbours when she saw her in the pool of blood.

The source said, “The young girl narrated to people that when she woke up, she was looking for her mother so that they can pray together, unfortunately she didn’t see her.

“She went on searching not until she found her mother lying lifeless, as the assailants packed some cloths in the wardrobe and used it to cover her body.

“When I got there today, I started crying, then I called some of our colleagues.”

Another source who could not control her emotion, said the death of Ajayi was a shock adding that her only daughter was murdered three years ago, inside the same house.

When contacted over the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the killing, said investigation has begun to unraveling the circumstances leading to the gruesome murder.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/09/three-years-after-gruesome-murder-of-only-daughter-woman-stabbed-to-death-in-ondo/

