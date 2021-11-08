Woman Who Stole Her Husband’s Money Caught In Guest House With Boyfriend (Pics)

A married woman has been taken into police custody after reportedly stealing her husband’s money.

The woman who is from Chitungwiza in Zimbabwe, reportedly stole $1,500 from her husband and ran away with it. She was caught with her boyfriend at Gombe Lodge in Seke, Chitungwiza, 2 days later.

Within Zimbabwe wrote;

Chitungwiza married woman stole $1,500 from her husband and ran away.The husband went to seek help from Mapositori. She was caught 2 days after while spending the money together with her Boyfriend at Gombe Lodge in Seke, Chitungwiza.

