Woman Who Stole Her Husband’s Money Caught In Guest House With Boyfriend (Pics)

A married woman has been taken into police custody after reportedly stealing her husband’s money.
The woman who is from Chitungwiza in Zimbabwe, reportedly stole $1,500 from her husband and ran away with it. She was caught with her boyfriend at Gombe Lodge in Seke, Chitungwiza, 2 days later.
Sharing photos on Facebook, Within Zimbabwe wrote;
