Women Reject Money Given To Them To Vote For A Political Party In Anambra (Video)

A young man who was allegedly sharing money in the area was also told to leave the polling unit.

A video has emerged online showing some women rejecting moves to sway them at the Anambra election

The video making rounds online has captured moment some old women rejected money allegedly given to them to vote for a political party in Anambra governorship election.

They were heard saying “we don’t want APC, they’ve been bad to us”.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VBOr4epoYM

