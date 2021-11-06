Xavi Becomes FC Barcelona’s New Coach

After hours of posturing in Qatar, FC Barcelona finally announced Xavi Hernandez as their new manager late at night between Friday and Saturday. After Ronald Koeman’s sacking from the club, all roads pointed at Xavi as the new boss and je will be presented as new Barça head coach on Monday.

When the Catalan coach arrived to play for Al-Sadd, he vowed to someday return to coach his beloved club after properly preparing for the role. He eventually took the manager’s seat in Qatar and became a wildly successful coach for Al-Sadd. The current situation at FC Barcelona rushed his return but Xavi always expressed his predisposition to take on this challenge.

FC Barcelona made the announcement at night, when the entire country was sleeping and when nobody expected an annoucement. In fact, there were reports that the club was planning to announce Xavi later today and present him on Monday. But the situation took a wild turn at 01:47 on Saturday.

The former midfielder is set to sign a contract until the summer of 2024. President Joan Laporta was reportedly informed of the decision to make the announcement as soon as he landed on Vigo for the squad’s La Liga match against Celta. He’s been in constant communication with Rafa Yuste.

Xavi and Barcelona, a match made in heaven.

After six years away from the club that watched him become one of the best midfielders in history, he finally returns to keep helping his squad. Images of Xavi bidding farewell to his now former pupils went viral.

The manager was spotted shedding tears for the successful period he lived during his spell with Al-Sadd. Xavi and Barcelona’s lawyers have been penning the manager’s new contract without taking a break. They decided to not make any announcements until they were finished.

Xavi is set to depart Doha on a plane that leaves Qatar at 05:45. He is expected to attend Camp Nou on Monday with fans in the stands for his expected presentation as the new manager. Expectation has been running wild amongst FC Barcelona supporters who believe Xavi is the man who can take this squad back to the old glory days.

Due to a confidentiality agreement, FC Barcelona won’t disclose further details about the deal they struck with Al-Sadd until Monday. However, the club from Qatar is expected to charge the exit fee for the manager. Both the coach and the Catalan club are expected to split the €5 million fee. Barcelona welcomed Xavi through social media with open arms. A new era begins under his command.



Source: https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1456790574137217028?t=sSE9GvkwrrE6pe9eCLexTw&s=19

Edited Obembet

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...