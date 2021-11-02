Yahoo, Fortnite Quit China Amid “Challenging Environment”

Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”

The company said in a statement that its services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1.

“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support,” the statement read.

Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology firm in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China. Last month, Microsoft’s professional networking platform LinkedIn said it would shutter its Chinese site, replacing it with a jobs board instead.

Yahoo had previously downsized operations in China, and in 2015 shuttered its Beijing office. Its withdrawal from China is largely symbolic as at least some of Yahoo’s services, its web portal, has been blocked in the country.

The timing of Yahoo’s shutdown of its few remaining online services in China on Monday coincided with the roll-out of the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), one of the world’s toughest on personal data security, which has been compared to the General Data Protection Regulation in the European Union.

Through the PIPL, the Cybersecurity Law, which took effect in May 2017, and the Data Security Law, which was implemented in September, China has a range of measures that restrict cross-border data flows and enforce data localisation.



Bloomberg

Fortress Night, a massive multiplayer video games was launched in 2018 through a partnership between Epic Games and Tencent. China, already known for its tight grip over video games, introduced even more stringent controls earlier this year.

“Fortnite” stop testing announcement

“Fortress Night” Operation Team 2021-10-31 12:30:04

Dear users:

The test of “Fortress Night” has come to an end. We will shut down the server in the near future. The specific arrangements for the suspension of the test are as follows:

At 11 o’clock in the morning on November 1, 2021, stop the registration of new game users and close the download portal;

At 11 o’clock in the morning on November 15, 2021, the game server will be shut down, and users will not be able to log in to the game;

Thank you for everyone who boarded the bus and participated in the “Fortnite” test!

If you have any questions or suggestions about customs services, please click to give us feedback>>

“Fortress Night” Operation Team

October 31, 2021



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...