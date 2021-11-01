“You Forged Your School Certificate” – Soludo To Uba

All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,candidate Professor Charles Soludo said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andy Ubah forged his Secondary School Certificate.

Uba replied that he has his certificate. He also disclosed that if he doesn’t how would he have worked in the Villa for the number of years he did with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

