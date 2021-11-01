“You Forged Your School Certificate” – Soludo To Uba

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...







All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,candidate Professor Charles Soludo said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andy Ubah forged his Secondary School Certificate.Uba replied that he has his certificate. He also disclosed that if he doesn’t how would he have worked in the Villa for the number of years he did with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.