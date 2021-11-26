You’ll Realize True Love Doesn’t Exist When Someone Gives Your Girlfriend N500k (Pix)

A Nigerian lady has asserted that true love does not exist for the mere fact that money can easily be used to snatch someone’s partner.

She took to Twitter to state that a man would realise that his girlfriend doesn’t really love him.

The lady with username @HunchoSamG wrote

Make person transfer 500k give your babe first, na that time you go know say true love no exist

She’s not your babe na just your turn. Unless you fit double the money send give m lol.”

Read some comments below..

@mira_dew; Why you shouldn’t date a broke babe in the first place

@luthershakurr; Some will reject and start acting up you know. All your shortcomings they used to overlook will then become very glaring and too much to cope with.

@marshallzugo007; True love exists. Just because you haven’t seen it yet doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Try and adjust this mentality “everybody has a price but sometimes it not about money”

