Young Lady Celebrates Her Birthday In Biafra Outfit, Gets Arrested (Photo)

Idara Gold A Young self proclaimed Biafra activist from Mbiafun Nkwono in Akwa-ibom who wore attire designed with Biafra Flag to celebrate her birthday on October 18 2021 Was abducted together with 4 other self proclaimed Biafra activists in Enugu by a combined troops of Nigeria security forces at their various home on November 8, 2021..

Sad Day For Biafrans As Akwa Ibom Beautiful Lady, Idara, Who Celebrated Her Birthday in Biafra Themed Outfit

Arrested in Enugu. Yet to be charge to court.



