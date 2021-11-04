Young Nigerians’ Talents Is The Reason I Believe In One Nigeria – Osinbajo

Even as the Federal Government continues to do wonderfully well in creating an enabling environment for the growth and development of youths in the country, the creativity/ talents of Nigeria’s youth population is enough reason to believe that the future of this country is great, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

The Vice President stated this on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, a delegation of young Nigerian (comedy) Skit Industry practitioners under the auspices of the Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA), led by its promoter, Hon. Bimbo Daramola.

The delegation included Maryam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taooma; Josh Alfred (Josh2funny); Ayo Ajewole (Woli Agba); Adebamiro Adeyanju (Mr. Hyenana), Adeoye Adeyemi Elesho (Yemi Elesho), among others.

Commending the creativity of the Nigerian youths, the Vice President said, “I strongly believe that what our young people are doing and what they are capable of, is what will lead our country to where we are meant to be. The future is not tomorrow, it is already here and we can see it from just everything you are doing, the global acclaim that you are getting; young people like yourselves, doing something good.”

Noting that he has watched some of their skits, the VP added, “I think that we have incredible talent and we must do something about it …enable these talents, and we must ask ourselves questions on setting realistic goals that can enable these talents flourish. I must say that just based on the sheer creativity around this, I don’t think that anybody anywhere is as funny as Nigerian comedians,” he said.

Osinbajo urged the young skit comedians to use their huge following on social media and on the Internet to promote issues for social good and impact, stating that, “everyone with a large following also has a responsibility to draw attention to these issues.”

On the support of government for the creative industry, the Vice President highlighted the work of the Technology and Creative Advisory group in shaping policies to encourage the growth of the sector.

“Why I think this engagement (with skit comedians) is important is because this is the way to go. Let us sit down and look at all the issues and come out with realistic positions that can then become policies, and what sort of support will be required,” he stated.

The Vice President also addressed a couple of issues that was raised by the youths, including the Twitter ban, the harassment of youths by the police and law enforcement officers and the need to improve the country’s public education system.

On the issue of public education, the VP noted how the FG, through the National Economic Council (NEC), is working in collaboration with state governments to improve public education, including primary and secondary schools which fall under the auspices of state governments.

The VP noted that the Federal Government is already making efforts to address these issues, including resolving the Twitter ban, ensuring that young Nigerians and all Nigerians are protected and their rights respected by law enforcement officers.



https://dailytrust.com/young-nigerians-talents-is-the-reason-to-believe-in-nigeria-osinbajo

