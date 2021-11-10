YPP’s Ifeanyi Ubah Congratulates Soludo. Appreciates Family, Friends & Supporters

SENATOR IFEANYI UBAH CONGRATULATES PROF. CHARLES SOLUDO ON HIS ELECTORAL VICTORY.

…APPRECIATES FAMILY, FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS FOR THEIR SUPPORT AND STEADFASTNESS.

Umunne M Ndi Anambra,

I have just called the newly elected Governor of our dear State; Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to congratulate him on his victory at the just concluded November 6, 2021 Anambra Governorship poll.

To everything there is a season, so the Holy Bible says.

It is with a heart full of gratitude and submission to the will of God that I address you all today having enjoyed the unique privilege of earning your support to seek the Governorship office of our dear State Anambra.

The past months have been defining for us in several respects. In the build up to this election, we were bound together by the will and shared vision that now is the time for our state to chart a new course, to make life better and more meaningful for our people. We unveiled a strategic agenda for a new, better and prosperous Anambra.

After watching the fortunes of Anambra State dwindle for years, we collectively embarked on this journey to translate to reality, the dreams of a better future and shared prosperity for the people of Anambra State. In all, we gave our very best, for conscience and for posterity.

Our journey has not been that of roses. Our journey has been full of trials, triumphs, ups and downs; nonetheless, in the face of intimidating challenges and complexities, we displayed indomitable courage.

Umunne m, this is not the outcome that we wanted and worked so hard for. Although some people have expressed mixed feelings and reactions about the anomalies witnessed across numerous polling units. However, the collective interest of the state must be our paramount focus. Not minding the outcome of the elections, I feel pride and gratitude for this formidable campaign that we waged irrespective of the pervasive security crisis that did not allow us to maximize our full campaign potentials in the nooks and crannies of the State.

Retrospectively, it is incontrovertible to state that our campaign has helped expand the wider narrative of democracy and good governance in Anambra State. In spite of the outcome of this election, our dreams of a better Anambra State remains sacrosanct.

As a Democrat and law abiding citizen, I wholeheartedly accept outcome of the election and would like to use this medium to congratulate Prof. Charles Soludo on his victory. It is imperative to state that I do not intend to challenge the electoral results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through any court or judicial process;

(1) APC:43,285

(2) APGA:112,229

(3) PDP:53,807

(4) YPP:21,261

(5) A: 2,054

(6) AA: 83

(7) AAC: 588

( ADC: 324

(9) ADP: 773

(10) APN: 301

(11) APP: 139

(12) BP: 186

(13) LP: 2,802

(14) NNPP: 117

(15) NRM: 213

(16) SDP: 842

(17) ZLP: 2,082

(18) PRP: 437

I, therefore urge my fellow contestants to move on and thread this same path of honour.

Irrespective of all the challenges that we faced, the electoral result proves that YPP is here to stay;

APGA – 19 LGAs

PDP – 1 LGA

YPP – 1 LGA

APC – 0

Therefore, we will work assiduously to ensure that we reposition our party for greater heights.

At this juncture, I want to urge our incoming Governor to conduct Local Government elections and grant full financial autonomy to our LGAs in order for them to bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots. I also want to enjoin Prof. Soludo to always engage Anambrarians in the Diaspora as critical stakeholders. As a commercially viable state, our traders must be supported and given the requisite incentives to grow.

There is an urgent need to adopt a proactive, intelligence-based and technology-driven approach to tackle the prevailing issue of insecurity in our dear State Anambra through networking and strategic information dissemination.

I urge our Governor elect to promote rapid Industrialization and work in harmony with members of the National Assembly in the state so as to harness the instrumentality of the National Assembly to create a synergy between the Federal and State Government. Improved health tourism must also be at the center stage of his administration’s policy thrust.

Our dear State Anambra is a land of opportunities; a home for everyone and the “Light of the Nation”. It is therefore a point of duty and responsibility to correct the ills of the previous administration and ensure that we remain a centre of opportunities and growth for everyone; a place where Anambrarians can achieve their dreams and aspirations.

To my wife and the children, who had to endure many months, days and nights without me; I thank you for your love and steadfastness. You will continue to be my pillar of strength.

I salute the men, women and the youths who believed and demonstrated their faith by investing their time and resources in my campaign. Thank you for staying the course!

I am immensely grateful to my friends too numerous to mention (home and abroad), party leadership and members, well wishers and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to my campaign during this long election season. I thank you all immensely for your support and encouragement because without your magnanimous inputs we would have never been this daring and impactful. Thank you for the prayers, courage, generosity, and love that I witnessed during this campaign.

I also wish to commend my fellow candidates for their exemplary candor and sportsmanship throughout the course of the campaign.

Conclusively, I have gallantly moved on to the next phase of my life and have forgiven all and sundry, including my trusted allies that worked against me.

As we anticipate with enthusiasm, the start of the next dispensation led by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, I commit the entire leadership and citizenry of Anambra State into the safe hands of the Almighty God, on whose shoulder, the governance of our dear State has rested from the inception.

In all, we reckon and submit to the supremacy of God’s will.

All power belongs to God!



Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senatorial District.

November 10, 2021

