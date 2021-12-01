₦90k Job In Ogun Or ₦100k Job In Niger State

Dear Nlanders!

I am currently running three jobs together here in Ogun State with one of the jobs ending this December of not extended. The three jobs give me roughly 90k/per month without other benefits.

early this month I attended an interview with a popular NGO online, the outcome of which I just got notified today 30th November, 2021 to resume work on December 2nd, 2021 with 100k pay. This job is based in Niger state capital. They need me to accept the offer by replying affirmative o the notification mail before sending my contract letter.

I am in dilemma here. Hence your good advice is needed. Please note that I am still in Ogun at the moment. Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...