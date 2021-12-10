10 Dead As Navy Storms Kidnappers’ Den, Arrests Five In Anambra

The Special Force Squad of the Nigerian Navy Base, Onitsha, has stormed the Ochan forest,the Anambra State base of kidnappers, arrested five suspected kidnappers, and killed over 10 while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Parading the suspects at its base in Onitsha on Friday, the leader of the naval team, Suleiman Agabi, said the command, based on intelligence gathering, stormed the kidnappers hideouts at about 1:20 am on Friday.

Agabi confirmed that the suspected kidnappers were the masterminds behind the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, who was kidnapped on November 15, 2021.

The suspects are making confessional statements in connection to the abduction of the monarch



