10 Most Watched Nigerian YouTube Music Videos Ever

YouTube is one of the primary ways people outside the shores of Nigeria connect to Nigerian music videos. It is also an indication of how big a song is accepted or known internationally. As we come to the end of the year, we will examine the Top 10 most viewed Nigerian Music videos on YouTube.

Three (3) crooners, Burna Boy, Davido and Ckay, dominate the list with two songs each. The list also features gospel music by Sinach. Based on the total accumulation of views for a particular song from all channels with copyrights, Ckay’s Love Nwantiti will be Number 1 with about a billion views but we base this assessment on one video (track) alone.

These Nigerian songs are currently in the top 10 list of all time as of 31st of December 2021.

1. Burna Boy – On The Low [242 million] Publ on Nov 16, 2018

2. Davido – Fall [227 million views] Publ on Jun 2, 2017

3 Sinach – Way Maker [189 million] Publ on Dec 31, 2015

4. Ckay ft Joeboy & Kuami Eugene – Love Nwantiti [174 million] Publ on Feb 14, 2020

5. Burna Boy – Ye [171 million] Publ on Aug 6, 2018

6. Tekno – Pana [170 million] Publ on Aug 22, 2016

7. Wizkid – Joro [168 million] Publ on Sep 30, 2019

8. Ckay – Love Nwantiti (Acoustic) [144 million] Publ on March 10, 2020

9. Davido – If [142 million] Publ on Feb 17, 2017

10. Yemi Alade – Johnny [140 million] Publ on Mar 3, 2014

*Compiled on December 31st, 2021.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...