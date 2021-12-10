10 Unwholesome Habits You Must Abandon In 2022

Today happens to be the last Sunday of 2021. It is a moment of sober reflection as 2021 has both it’s high and low moments.

Below is a list of 10 obnoxious habits we must shed as we enter the new year.

1. Gambling: In times of economic hardship, people often look for soft landings to raise extra income. On the surface, gambling appears harmless. It comes in the form of Lotto, sport betting, cards, dice throwing, virtual games etc. The bottom line is, the operators are way smarter. Success rate is below 1 %. That is relying on blind chance.

2. Getting rich at all cost: Most young people, especially teenagers have been lured into the luxurious lifestyle of the wealthy. They speedily embrace the so-called Yahoo yahoo and Yahoo plus plus. To suppress the guilty conscience many have delved into the use of narcotics and alcohol. It is obvious that ill gotten wealth is destructive irrespective of the glamour that comes with it.

3. Unwholesome sexual practices: Today’s world can be liken to the biblical Sodom and Gomorrah. People have continued to experiment on ways of satisfying their sexual appetites. These destructive sexual practices include sex with minors, incest, gayism, lesbianism, group sex, masturbation and so on.

4. Drug abuse: People are often looking for ways to get high, while forgetting they can never be like the Most High irrespective of the drugs they consume. The effect of drugs like Colorado, mkpuru MIRI and a host of others are clear reasons why you must stay away from drugs.

5. Alcohol Abuse: This is also related to drug abuse. Excessive alcoholic consumption has lasting damaging effects. Either you drink in moderation or stay away from it completely.

6. Excessive Partying:

2021 witnessed so many partying. These included those that were carried over from 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the huge economic depression, people still organised lavish parties, mainly using borrowed funds and hoping on politicians and Yahoo boys to spray them money. If you must party in 2022, cut down your budget and stick to the essentials only. If it is not possible to honour all the invitation, simply tell him. You can’t kill yourself over other people’s parties.

7. Over spending: With the advent of the Yahoo yahoo revolution, people are beginning to emulate their lavish and ostentatious lifestyles. Everyone wants to wear designer’s clothes, shoes and bags. Some Even borrow to acquire this. That must end with 2021. Stop borrowing. Instead carefully plan your income and ensure you save a little.

8. Lack of investment:

With 2022 approaching, you must resolve to save in order to invest. Investment can be in the form of buying shares, bitcoins, or setting up a small business. Point is, think of ways of earning extra legitimate income, outside your current earnings.

9. Business without morality: 2021 witnessed a huge hike in prices of all commodities, including satchet water. Middlemen and retailers have often been fingered for these abnormal increases. This nonsense must end with 2021. The world is groaning under a pandemic. Businesses are getting shut down. We shouldn’t allow our greed for excessive wealth to make us lose our humanity.

10. Running away from God.

Most of our problems can be solved if we get closer to God. But people have so much alienated themselves from God due to their lifestyles and excessive crave for wealth.

The world is currently battling a pandemic. These are signs of the end time or last days. More reason why we should get closer to God.

What shall it profit a man if he gained the whole world but loses his soul?

