$11 Million Fraud: Obinwanne Okeke To Be Released In 2028 – US Bureau Of Prisons

He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in February.

Obinwanne Okeke popularly known as Invictus Obi will be released in September 2028, a statement on the website of the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons has revealed.

Mr Okeke who was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier in the year for his involvement in a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims is being held at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Oakdale.

FCI, Oakdale located in Allen, Western Louisiana is a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

It has a population of 1,083 male inmates. It is an all-male inmates facility, with 997 inmates in the FCI and 86 at the camp.

FCI, Oakdale will be Mr Obinwanne’s home until 2028 when he will be released.

Name: OBINWANNE OKEKE

Register Number: 93617-* * *

Age: 34

Race: Black

Sex: Male

Release Date: 03/09/2028

Located At: FCI Oakdale II



SOURCE

