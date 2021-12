As shared by Perrison Oromoni:

“This is my 12 years old cousin that was beaten to death at a school that cost over 1 million naira.

They tried to put him in cult, he refused and they killed him. Secondary school o.

Anybody that can kill me hould kill! me now, my brothe won’t die for nothing, Anslem Temile, Michael Kashamu and Benjamin Favor and Dowen college, jst knw he called your names before he died.

Dowen college is a disgrace. He mentioned 5 names before passing yesterday.”

