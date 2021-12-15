15-Year-Old Student Opened Fire In U.S. School, Killing 3 And Injuring 8 (Pics)

15-year-old opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, authorities said.
Eight other people were wounded, some critically.
Photos:
Swarms of police officers swooped in and arrested the suspected gunman within five minutes.
Parents walk away with their kids from the parking lot, where many students gathered following a deadly shooting.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10261497/PICTURED-Slain-Michigan-students-Hanna-St-Julian-Tate-Myre-Madisyn-Baldwin.html