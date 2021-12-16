16-Year-Old Arrested With Revolver Pistol In Adamawa (Photo)

The police in Adamawa state have apprehended a 16-year-old boy, Sunza Samuel, for being in possession of a revolver pistol, IgbereTV reports.

A statement released by DSP Suleiman Ngoroje, spokesperson of the state police command, says the command’s operatives attached to Ngurore in Yola south local government while on confidence building patrol apprehended the sixteen year old with the arm.

In a related development, the command’s operatives attached to Anti Shilla squad on December 1 disconnected a criminal network and recovered a large quantity of weeds in a certain hideout, situated at a remote side of Jambutu, Yola North.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW_mmuxtVJm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...