170 Domestic Animals Rescued As Bandits Clash In Kaduna

A face off between two factions of notorious bandits hibernating in Sabon Birnin forest in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State has aided the rescue of no fewer than 170 domestic animals comprising cows, sheep, goats and donkeys.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police SP, Isah Gambo disclosed this in a statement seen by DAILY POST.

SP Isah in the statement said the clash led to the death of one of the bandits kingpin, Tashi Alhaji Musa, and nine others.

The two bandits leaders involved in the face off, Kabiru Master and Tashi Alhaji Musa and said to be from Dage village in Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State.

The domestic animals recovered by the police were traced to their village, Dage, after some of the bandits who survived the clash decided to return home with them.

The recovered domestic animals comprises of 67 cows, 60 sheep, 40 goats and three donkeys.

The statement reads:

“On 2/12/2021 at about 0830hrs, credible information was received that about two weeks ago two groups of bandits led by one Kabiru Master and another led by one Tashi Alhaji Musa had misunderstanding which led to serious fight at Sabon Birni forest, Igabi LGA of Kaduna state that led to the killing of Tashi Alhaji Musa and nine (9) other bandits. Both leaders are indigenes of Dage village, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State.

“Subsequently, Intelligence report at the disposal of the Command revealed that some of their dosmetic animals reasonably suspected to be rustled ones, were brought home by some bandits who survived the fight.

“Consequently, the Command swang into action and raided their respective houses at Dage village, Dutsinma LGA. In the course of investigation, sixty-seven (67) cows, sixty (60) sheep, forty (40) goats and three (3) donkeys were recovered.”

