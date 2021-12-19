19-Year-Old Boy Slaps, Beats His Grandmom Over Food In Lagos (Pix, Video)

19-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Brutalizes His Grandmom Over Food In Lagos (Photos, Video)

A 19-year-old boy, Tolu Olubunmi Bassey, has been accused of brutalizing his grandmother, 72, over food in Ogba area of Lagos State, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the alleged assault occurred on Boxing Day, December 26, 2021.

According to a source, “He’s my cousin and him and his mom live with my grandmother. Yesterday, my grandmother bought kerosine and asked him to help her carry it, since he said he was hungry and was pestering her for food. He got angry and slapped her, then he started kicking her. His mom and his friends were there but they didn’t do anything.

This is not the first time he will beat her up. He has even beat up two of my uncles, one is my mom’s brother and the other is my aunt’s husband. He has gone out of control.

They tried reporting it to the police station in Ogba but the police asked us to pay N20,000 for them to bring him in for questioning. They are refusing to do anything and they’re saying its a domestic issue.

My cousin feels he is untouchable and keeps terrorizing everyone. How can a 19-year-old boy beat up his grandmother to the point that she was rused to the hospital and can not even lift up a spoon? Everyone is scared of him.”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kusEIq2ew0U

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX_9Uv9rEli/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

