2 Police Officers Dismissed For ‘Refusing ₦8 Million Bribe’ (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNwln4sSXaw

How we were falsely accused of fraud, dismissed for rejecting N8m bribe – Ex-Kwara police officers

https://punchng.com/video-how-we-were-falsely-accused-of-fraud-dismissed-for-refusing-n8m-bribe-ex-kwara-police-officers/

Two Nigerian police officers who investigating a case of car snatching, bursted a syndicate who specializes in snatching vehicles. They were tracked down to Nasarawa state and were arrested.

The two officers who arrested them, were bribed to the tune of #8,000,000 naira, by top officers in the organization, so that the case and the evidence will be destroyed, apparently due to their refusal to comply with the instructions of the top officers, they were framed up, handcuffed, tortured for 15Days in the presence of the car snatchers, and finally were dismissed from Nigerian police force.

This is not good for the image of the Nigerian police force.

This is a dent on the image of the police force.

