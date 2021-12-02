2 Teens Got Trapped In A Shopping Cart While Performing Tiktok Challenge (Video)

As Seen in a Video, Dani and her Friend were at Munno Para shopping centre in Adelaide, Australia, when they saw a few Shopping carts and thought it would be fun to push each other around for a Tiktok fun.

They both climbed in and took the Shopping cart for a fun ride but when it was time to get out they couldn’t.

According to Dani, “I told my friend to get up as she was sitting on my legs. She said she couldn’t move and then I gave a trial but couldn’t move either so that’s when it got to our notice that we were trapped in this Shopping carts “.

The girls became stressed out and decided to call 000 which is the emergency number, the fire fighters eventually had to cut the girls out of the Shopping cart.

Watch video below,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=notnIWlv4cU

