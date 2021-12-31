2021’s Top 10 Most Handsome & Hottest Men In The World – TC Candler (Photos)

TC Candler has released the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2021, with Myanmar model Paing Takhon, 25, topping the list. On the day the list was released, Takhon was jailed for three years for taking part in mass protests following the Myanmar military coup in February.

In second place is Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, 38, followed by BTS star V, 25, and Dune actor Timothee Chalamet, 26. A second BTS star, Jungkook, 24, was named the fifth most handsome face of 2021. British actors Henry Cavill and Lucien Laviscount, the latter a breakout star of Netflix series Emily in Paris’s season two, also make an appearance on the list.



1. Paing Takhon – Myanmarese Model

2. Chris Hemsworth – Australian Actor

3. V aka Kim Tae-Hyung – South Korean BTS Singer

4. Timothee Chalamet – American Actor

5. Jungkook – South Korean BTS Singer

6. Henry Cavill – British Actor

7. Lucien Laviscount – British Actor

8. Dean Schneider – Swiss Animal Sanctuary Founder

9. Oliver Giroud – AC Milan/France Footballer

10. Jason Momoa, American Actor

Not satisfied? Well you can add yours. Beauty they say is in the eyes of the beholder. ❤️

