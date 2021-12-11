2023: Begin To Prepare Your Handover Notes, PDP Tells APC

Dr Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, December 10, demanded that the All Progressive Congress (APC) begins to prepare its handover notes.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the former Senate president made the remark in his inaugural speech at the Abuja International Conference Centre

Ayu was inaugurated along with other newly elected members of the main opposition party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The new PDP boss speaking further listed the damages the ruling party had caused to the country. PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app He noted that the APC made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world after inheriting the fastest growing economy in Africa. While noting that a small group of individuals in the ruling party should not be allowed to continue to destroy Nigeria, adding that the PDP will make Nigeria the focus of development.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, there are reasons to believe that the emergence of Ayu as the new national chairman of the PDP following its convention will birth some possibilities that might favour the opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections

The APC should be on its toes thinking of how to possibly restrategise so as to come up with mechanisms that will march whatever Ayu has to bring to the table for the PDP

https://www.legit.ng/politics/1447305-2023-begin-prepare-handover-notes-pdp-tells-apc/

