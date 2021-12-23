2023: Bello Ambassadors Record Over 2 Million Members For Yahaya Bello (Video)

2023: Bello Ambassadors Tour States, Records 2 Million Supporters Already (video)

Ten months after its inauguration at the Merit House, Abuja, youth group, Bello Ambassadors Network has already recorded over 2 million members, designating it as one of the fastest-growing socio-political groups in Africa.

Reacting to its rapid growth, the leadership of the group – who released a video clip highlighting its register and database – disclosed that its growth stemmed from the fact that young people are ready to take over power through the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

BAN at present has its chapters across all the states of the Federation and in the United Kingdom. The group is out to project Governor Bello for the 2023 presidency as well as serving as a liaison between the governor and Nigerians.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gNz6Q5XpqQ

