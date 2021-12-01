2023: I Supported Atiku’s Presidential Campaign, I Hope He Supports Mine- Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie who plans to contest for president of Nigeria in 2023 said he is hoping that former Nigerian Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will support his presidential campaign, IgbereTV reports.

Yul Edochie stated that he supported Atiku’s presidential campaign in 2019, and he expects Atiku to support him in 2023, since it is the turn of Southeast zone to produce the president of Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“In 2019 I supported Atiku @aatiku for President.

I did it with my full chest, proudly.

I did not do it for money.

I was not paid to do it.

May God punish me if I lie.

I even resigned from my Government appointment then so I could give Atiku my full support without any hindrance.

I did it because I want a positive turn around in our country.

I ATIKULATED social media.

I ATIKULATED the whole of Anambra State.

I ATIKULATED all Nigerian youths who believed in me to stand with Atiku.

Unfortunately it turned out the way it did.

This time around it’s the turn of the South East to produce the next President.

And I have declared my interest to run for President of Nigeria, 2023.

I hope Atiku will support me the way I supported him.

God bless our great country Nigeria.”

