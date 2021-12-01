2023: Only A President From The North Central Can Rescue Nigeria – Baraje

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has declared that only a President from the north-central zone can rescue Nigeria from it’s current state of comatose.

Baraje, who stated this when he led a team of PDP Advocates to consult on behalf of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki for the Presidency at the PDP secretariat in Minna, Niger State, said all that is required is for the zone to adopt a consensus candidate.

He argued that in order to actualize their ambition, the north-central zone need to come out in a united front and present one candidate who can give the zone the presidency come 2023.

The former National Chairman of the PDP stated, “for the past years we have worked for other zones, we have assumed positions as national Chairman of the PDP severally and produced Presidents but this time around whether the national Chairman is from our zone, the North Central will still produce the next President.”

Baraje explained that former Senate President has the character, capacity and competency required to bring the nation out of it’s present challenges.

He insisted, “Saraki has the capacity for the job. He will not be like those who are over 70 years old and travelling abroad for months not minding what happens to the people and the nation.

“Even if the north-central produces the next party chairman, the zone will still vie for the presidency in 2023.”

The former Governor of Kwara State, Sha’aba Lafiaji explained that if the zone must succeed in actualizing it’s desire, there is the need to adopt a consensus candidate.

According to him, “Enough of pushing the position of national chairman position to us. This time around we must be firm on a Presidential aspirants from the zone. We all need to adopt a consensus candidate from the zone and that candidate is Bukola Saraki.”

Responding, the state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji assured of the support of the state towards the north central consensus candidate to ensure victory in the 2023 adding that it is time that the north-central has its place in the helm of affairs of Nigeria.

“We are willing to give their support to Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki or any other consensus candidate that would be agreed upon by the zone,” he stated.

https://dailypost.ng/2023-Only-a-president-from-the-North-Central-can-rescue-Nigeria-Baraje

