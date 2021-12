A 21-year-old driver has been confirmed dead after his salon car rammed into a stationary truck in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, IgbereTV reports.

The accident happened at about 1am on Tuesday, 28th December 2021, along Station Road.

According to Allwell Ene, the Media Assistant to SA to Governor Wike, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with damaged skull where he was confirmed dead.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5300583189969536&id=100000537237479

