27-Year-Old Suspected Burglar Caught In Osun (Photo)

The Osun Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended a 27-year-old man, Mumeen for burglary.

According to information made available by the Osun NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Daniel Adigun, the suspect was apprehended on Saturday, December 11, 2021 as he made to jump over the fence into a compound situated in Sunday Akpan, Ilesa Garage, Osogbo.

Adigun stated that the occupant of the house where he was arrested, Mrs Oyedele Dasola explained that he was apprehended when she found him inside her house with the intention of stealing.

Upon arrest, all efforts to extract information from the suspect did not yield any positive result as he presented himself as a psychotic person.

However, the Osun NSCDC Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja has directed that a comprehensive investigation into the matter be carried out.

While cautioning residents on the need to be conscious of their surrounding and always take note of unknown faces entering their premises, Ocheja noted that cases bothering on burglary and pilfering had been on the increase in recent times.

He asked residents to take extra measures in order to checkmate burglary, especially of buildings in developing areas of the town.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/12/16/27-year-old-suspected-burglar-apprehended-in-osun/

