2face Idibia Reacts After Hotel Cut A Bar Soap Into Two For Lodgers To Share

Nigerian music legend, 2face Idibia has reacted after a hotel in his homestate, Benue, cuts a bar soap into two for lodgers to share, Igbere TV reports.

A man, Osa Seven on Snapchat shared the photo of the bar soap divided into two at the hotel he’s lodged in wrote; “When you get to hotel in rural area and experience a real life situation of “Cut soap for me.”

Reacting to the Snapchat post made by Osa, 2Face said, “Not my Ugboklo.”



https://instagram.com/stories/official2baba/2719685058791572990?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

