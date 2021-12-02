2Face’s Baby Mama, Pero Blasts Linda Ikeji For Cropping Her First Child Out (Photos)

2Face Idibia’s babymama, Pero Adeniyi has blasted Linda Ikeji for cropping her first child out of a family photo shared on the Instagram page of Linda Ikeji’s blog, IgbereTV reports.

Pero shared a photo of herself together with her children on her Instagram handle.

Before sharing the photo on her blog, Linda Ikeji cropped out Pero’s first child from the three children she had with 2Face. Linda Ikeji’s Blog shared the cropped photo on Instagram with the caption;

“Lovely photo of Pero Osayemi with her three kids for singer 2Face Idibia”



Reacting to the post, Pero blasted Linda Ikeji for cropping out her first child and making the photo look like she has three children instead of four. She also said that Linda intentionally made the post that way inorder to draw traffic to her blog.

Linda later deleted the post from the blog’s Instagram page.

