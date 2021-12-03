3 Fun Seekers Drown During Picnic In Benue (Graphic Pictures)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Benue State on Thursday December 30, said it recovered dead bodies of three missing young people who went on Christmas picnic at River Buruku in Buruku Local Government Area of the state, IgbereTV reports.

The deceased were among hundreds of youths who had gathered for the said picnic cum carnival despite warnings by the state government and security agencies.

The Public Relations Officer of the command in the state, Deputy Superintendent of Corps, Ejelikwu Anebi Michael, listed the names of the deceased trio as, Chiater Achir, 18, Aondoso Iorliam, 20 and Aondogu Gbir, 30.

“On Friday 24th December, 2021, at about 1020hrs, The Command got credible Intelligence about the Illegal gathering of youths in hundreds of thousands at the River Buruku for what they termed as Picnic and Carnival,” he stated.

“The Benue State Government and Tiv Traditional Council have at different intervals banned this Carnival owing to its negative vices, however Youths still went ahead with the Carnival.

“The Command on the strength of the Intelligence deployed men to the location on the 25th December, 2021 in collaboration with Sister Agencies to maintain law and order and if possible stop the Carnival from holding but the numbers of the Youths outnumbered Security Officials.

“However, on Sunday 26th December, 2021, there were unsubstantiated reports of missing persons, which were confirmed on Monday 27th December, 2021 after three dead bodies were recovered by a search team of divers at about 1000 hrs.”

Selumun Philemon Ndilan wrote on Facebook;

“Chiater Achir you have gone too soon.I will forever miss you.may your gentle soul rest in peace.”



