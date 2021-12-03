3 Women Pepper-Spray Seller, Run Away With Lace Wigs From The Store (Video)

3 Women Pepper-Spray Seller, Run Away With Lace Wigs From The Store (Photos, Video)

Three women – one pregnant and one carrying a baby – made their way into a beauty store and pretended they wanted to buy wigs, only to end up running off with the wigs after attacking the store attendant, IgbereTV reports.

When the women arrived the store in Florida, USA, the store owner’s daughter attended to them and answered all their questions about the hairs, not knowing the plan was to get their hands on the wigs without paying.

After she handed them the wigs on Sunday night, December 12, they pepper-sprayed her and ran away with the wigs.

They later sent messages to the business owner to threaten her and her daughter after their photos and videos were put out.

They also spread lies, claiming the business owner’s daughter was rude to them and attacked first.

However, a video released by the store owner shows that was not the case.

The caption on the video read;

“Tonight we experienced a horrific event. 3 girls came into our store attacked my daughter with pepperspray and stole multiple lace wigs. I cannot believe this. If you recognize any of them PLEASE contact us. One was very pregnant and the other was holding a baby that approx. 6-8 months. Video will be released soon. My daughter is recovering ok.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXZ-5IWLqHF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-XqgrWvaVM

https://igberetvnews.com/1409106/3-women-pepper-spray-seller-run-away-lace-wigs-store-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...