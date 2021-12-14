385 New COVID-19 Cases, 2330 Discharged And 2 Deaths On December 13
385 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-116
Delta-115
Akwa Ibom-41
Ogun-33
Cross River-23
Edo-23
Kaduna-10
Rivers-7
Plateau-5
Bayelsa-5
Oyo-5
Kano-2
217,866 confirmed
210,076 discharged
2,983 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️116 cases reported for FCT are for 12th (17) and 13th (97) Dec 2021
▪️115 cases reported for Delta state are backlog from October (31), November (61), December 7th (4), 8th (6), 9th (5), 10th (2), and 12th (6)
▪️42 recoveries reported for FCT are for 12th (34) and 13th ( Dec 2021
▪️41 cases reported for Akwa Ibom state are backlog from 21st October (32), 9th (1), and 10th (
▪️ 0 case reported from Bauchi, Ekiti and Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
#TakeResponsibility
https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/272865338211774/
December 12 https://www.nairaland.com/6892813/covid-19-update-december-12-2021