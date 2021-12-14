385 New COVID-19 Cases, 2330 Discharged And 2 Deaths On December 13

385 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

FCT-116

Delta-115

Akwa Ibom-41

Ogun-33

Cross River-23

Edo-23

Kaduna-10

Rivers-7

Plateau-5

Bayelsa-5

Oyo-5

Kano-2

217,866 confirmed

210,076 discharged

2,983 deaths

Today’s report includes:

▪️116 cases reported for FCT are for 12th (17) and 13th (97) Dec 2021

▪️115 cases reported for Delta state are backlog from October (31), November (61), December 7th (4), 8th (6), 9th (5), 10th (2), and 12th (6)

▪️42 recoveries reported for FCT are for 12th (34) and 13th ( Dec 2021

▪️41 cases reported for Akwa Ibom state are backlog from 21st October (32), 9th (1), and 10th (

▪️ 0 case reported from Bauchi, Ekiti and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

#TakeResponsibility

https://www.facebook.com/100064649291568/posts/272865338211774/

December 12 https://www.nairaland.com/6892813/covid-19-update-december-12-2021

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...