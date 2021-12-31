42-Year-Old Man Dies While Having Sex With His Girlfriend Of 2 Weeks

• Erastus Madzomba was having a good time with his lover, Elgar Namusia, at Broadway Lodgings along Thiongo Road in Kawangware

Police in Nairobi are investigating an incident where a 42-year-old man reportedly collapsed and died during a merrymaking session with his lover. Erastus Madzomba was having a good time with his lover, Elgar Namusia, at Broadway Lodgings.

In the Wednesday, December 29, incident, the deceased Erastus Madzomba, was having a good time with his lover, Elgar Namusia, at Broadway Lodgings along Thiongo Road.

In a dramatic turn of events, according to a police report seen by TUKO.co.ke, Namusia claimed her boyfriend passed out after the session and died.

The duo had been in a relationship for only two weeks.

She, in turn, alerted the police who rushed to the scene and found Madzomba’s body lying on the bed in the lodging.

The police said his remains had no visible injuries and were moved to City Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.



https://www.tuko.co.ke/kenya/counties/438665-kawangware-man-collapses-dies-steamy-session-lover/

