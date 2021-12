Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to Instagram to share photos of herself to mark this year’s Christmas, Igbere TV reports.

Sharing a picture of herself, actress Ojo wrote, “In the spirit of Christmas, may all your wishes come through.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX4cR4pL4dg/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...