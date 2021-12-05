54 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Discharged And 0 Deaths On December 4
54 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-25
Oyo-11
FCT-6
Kwara-3
Rivers-3
Bauchi-2
Delta-2
Kano-1
Ogun-1
214,567 confirmed
207,427 discharged
2,980 deaths
Today’s report includes:
▪️2 cases reported from Delta State for 3rd (1) and 4th (1) Dec
▪️1 case reported from Kano State for 3rd (1) and 4th (0) Dec
▪️0 cases from Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto States
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
