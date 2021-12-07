7 Years In Vet School, A Nairalander Finally Signs Out – (Pics)

Many people have heard it that Veterinary medicine is one of the toughest professions in Nigeria because our patients cannot describe what really is wrong with their system.

I gained admission into the premier University of Ibadan to study Veterinary medicine in 2014/15 for a six-year degree duration, and finally signed out from the noble faculty, 6th December, 2021

IMO…years of emotional and psychologically letdown, coupled with the fear and anxiety of the almighty DVM Part 1, 11 and 111 exams on a back to back basis.

I’m super grateful to God Almighty, and excited for the next step ahead.

Big congrats to me!

