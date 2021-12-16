70% Of People Showing Off On IG Are More Fake Than My Bum – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to advise her followers not to allow what people post on social media tension them.

Taking to her instastories, she stated that people took to social media to show off fake lavish lifestyles.

She said as an ”insider”, she knows that some people pay as much as N300, 000 to borrow N5 million from bureau de change operators just for them to pose with on Instagram.



She wrote on Instagram:

My 2cents..

I can introduce you to the Mallam/Banker who RENTS for someone I use to know��

.

.

PS I meant jokes on the arrest but my information is VERY VALID..

Don’t make anyone make you feel like you are not blessed enough or You are a failure.::

Understand that we only show what we want you to see and 70% of the time the braggers are more fake than my BUM

.

.

I don’t care who this hurts or exposes or attributed to, I am speaking to my fans on truth I know and they don’t, Mary had a little lamb Bayo�



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXi9frQoQ6e/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...