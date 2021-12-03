800 And Counting: Manchester United Celebrate Ronaldo (Video)

800 and counting: Manchester United Celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo Milestone

After what seems to be another frustrated night for the United Striker the five time Ballon d or winner scores from inside the box to mark his 800th Career goal against Arsenal at the Old Trafford

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo 800th goal vs Arsenal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsOvjRf0X-s

Manchester United,Team Mates took to her official Instagram page to celebrate the Portugese Striker Diogo Dolot,Alex Telles,Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also follow Siiiiiut in celebrating the record breaker on and off the pitch

