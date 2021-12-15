‘A Customer Gave Me Heavenly Currency Last Sunday’ (Pictures)

I was hustling in my roadside conglomerate jejely on sunday when this sleek GLK Ash colour pulled by and a very clean good looking chocolatey man wound down the glass and politely signal me to come.

I’m always in my best behaviour whenever I m attending to my customers, even to some of my frustrated customers.

My phonetics go change like say na Britain dem born me, but na packaging, market gimmicks.

So I went to him, curtsey and greeted him. He placed his orders, then I calculated the total for him and he asked if I accept transfer.

I told him yes, called out my bank details to him, minutes later I got confirmation on my account.

I proceeded and packaged all he ordered for, I handled the purchases to him, bid him bye and returned back to my conglomerate

Okay for the records…I m an akarapreneur, if the English is too big for you to comprehend…. I dey fry akara for roadside na wey dey pay my bills. You gerriit?

I thought he had driven away…he called me back again, as a good Isoko woman, I went back to meet him smiling sheepishly.

From his personality I could tell…say na pastor he be or amongst the committee of sherikokos (deacon).

He stretched forth his hand and handed a dollar like mint paper to me and he said….sister Jesus loves you, God would prosper your business.

I said amen, in my mind I was thinking he gave me a real dollar bill, I quickly put it inside my apron and I was overly sweet to his proclamation.

I don even calculate how to go block all those bereau de change abokis for ogbogonogo market.

Then he drove off …I was so happy, thinking I yaff hammered.

E later clear from my eyes when I brought my supposed dollar out and found out that, what he gave me was just an ordinary handbill wey them draw Jesus Christ put.

Funny thing was…he had about 5 heavenly currencies with him, he had wanted giving me the 5 p6, but the sister seated at the front seat told him to give me only one.

I was even dissing her in my Isoko mind, for wanting to pour sand inside my garri, I nor know say she was just been a SIMPle lady saving me from the impending shock.

Sis, may God bless you abundantly.

Shey una see my life?

As for those that would bash me for not going to church on Sunday…Newsflash…I don’t give a rat scrotum, so save your strength.

I no come beg you for food, leave me for Jesus let him judge me.

If I come beg you money, you nor go give me

So allow me use wetin I get, to get wetin I want.

