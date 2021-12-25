A Decade Of Davido — Singer Celebrates 10 Years In Music (Photos, Video)

Pop star Davido thrilled fans with his performance at the Flytime Music Festival to celebrate a decade as a singer.

The 29-year-old had been using the hashtag #adecadeofdavido to promote the concert, Igbere TV reports.

Announcing the celebration, the singer wrote on Instagram saying, “Tomorrow we celebrate 10 years of trials and tribulations. Through years and smiles from many encounter. Tomorrow we celebrate everyone who has been supportive of this journey.”

Several videos on his performance circulated social media on Saturday.

The BET Award winners performed some of his hit songs like ‘Aye,’ and ‘See Gobe’ and others.

Davido also paid tribute to those who died in 2021.

Other singers like Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Naira Marley, Olamide and Mayorkun also performed at the concert.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPDKEkpvkqo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX1gj5zoOpV/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...