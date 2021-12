Pastor Shola Adeoye has stated the importance of men learning to cook, IgbereTV reports.

The Lighthouse Church founder advised parents to teach their sons to cook because they will need it one day.

He stated that a man who can’t cook will eat his enemy’s food without knowing.

“A man who can’t cook is an open target for the devil,” he wrote.

