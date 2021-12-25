A Nairalander Dances Igbo ‘Egedege’ Music With His Russian Girlfriend (Video, Photos)

Happy Christmas my people! This is Tochi, your favourite Naija Boy in Russia reporting directly from Putin’s land

You guys know how much I love promoting the image of Nigeria and culture here in Russia. I’m crazy about ogene music and all traditional Igbo music so I decided to introduce my Russian girlfriend to our beautiful egedege music remixed by Flavour, Phyno, Larry Gaga and the legendary Queen Theresa Onuorah.

So here is a short clip of me and my girlfriend dancing to egedege, hope it will bring a smile to your face this Christmas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFnZlG1lFzs

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...