A Nairalander Dances Igbo ‘Egedege’ Music With His Russian Girlfriend (Video, Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Happy Christmas my people! This is Tochi, your favourite Naija Boy in Russia reporting directly from Putin’s land

You guys know how much I love promoting the image of Nigeria and culture here in Russia. I’m crazy about ogene music and all traditional Igbo music so I decided to introduce my Russian girlfriend to our beautiful egedege music remixed by Flavour, Phyno, Larry Gaga and the legendary Queen Theresa Onuorah.

So here is a short clip of me and my girlfriend dancing to egedege, hope it will bring a smile to your face this Christmas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFnZlG1lFzs

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: