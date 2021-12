See This: Why Is It That I Am Not Just Lucky When It Comes Food At Event?

I am angry right now i am at an event and i have been served with chicken head, while others are served with half and quarter chicken.

It has been happening like this either i am served with small beef or something else.

Please share your experience.

Please take this forward

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...