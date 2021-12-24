A Nairalander’s Trip To Chicago In Pictures

I love adventures and travels. During this holiday, I have some few time for that and I decided to visit the third largest city in the USA. Chicago is indeed a mega hub in the state of Illinois. According to the 2010 census, the population was 2,697,480. I am fascinated by skyscrapers and indeed, Chicago has a lot of them. I know New York City(NYC) is another city of skyscrapers , but I shelved my visit to NYC due to the brutal cold and many restrictions as result of the rising omicron strain. However, NYC is still on my bucket list. I took a train ride operated by AMTRAK to the Chicago union station.

