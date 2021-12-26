‘A Spiritual Condition Preventing Her From Having Sex With Me’

Please please…this is very serious to me…I need serious minded and experienced people here.

I have been dating this babe for few months now.

She never indicated any sign of abstinent from sex. We do erotic chat now and then. She even told me how she had sex with her ex. Although she said she never wanted to, but her ex started giving her attitudes, infact he wanted to breakup, thats why she gave in and had se.x with him (disvirgined).

So fast forward last week, she agreed to come visit me at my town (yeah long distance relationship). So she told me she wouldnt want to have se.x with me when she comes. Ofcourse she is the definition of a decent woman i would love to marry, therefore, se.x is not an issue for me.

But out of curiousity, I asked why she does not want se.x with me. Its not because she is a virgin because she had se.x with her ex. She then told me its a spiritual issue.

She belongs in a white garment church (cele stuff). She enter spirit realm and see vision. Therefore, they told her not to have sex until she get married. When she mistakenly had sex with her sex, she fell sick for months, that it was cele people who came to do deliverance for her before she could walk again. They warned her she is holy spirit vesel, no man must have se.x with her until she get married.

In all our discussions, she said we can only romance, infact i can suck her bouubs, but i must not penetrate her. Then I told her my mind, thats the confusing part. If she was truely afflicted by holy spirit, how come holy spirit allows fingering and sucking of boooobs. She got angry and threathened to call it quit.

Because she has relationship with my mom, i confided in mom. Mama told me she is not seeing vision throught holy spirit, its cele-white garment work. That has nothing to do with holy spirit..thats cele witch craft work or marine girls things (omo omi).

I got confused the more.

Questions in my mind are:

1. I can confirm she see vision, but is it from holy spirit?

2. Am I sure the whole shiiiit will not happen to her when we get married and we have se.x

3. Whoever is using her in spiritual relm will not harm me for taking their vessel away from them.

4. Is she playing upon my intelligence?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...